MRI scan reveals ligament injuries in KK Rema's right hand

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest update on the hand injury of legislator K K Rema has come days after the ruling Left Democratic Front had claimed she had faked it to embarrass its MLAs who were involved in a melee before the Speaker's chamber as the Opposition held a protest on March 15.



An MRI scan on Tuesday revealed the Vatakara MLA has injured the ligaments in her right hand in two places.

Subsequently, the doctors at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram replaced the plaster cast with a fresh one. She still has inflammation and pain in the area.

The plaster has to be on for another eight weeks after which the status would be reviewed. A surgery would be needed if the pain and inflammation persist then.

As advised by the doctors at the General Hospital, Rema consulted a surgeon at the Medical College Hospital too.

The sole legislator of the Revolutionary Marxist Party sustained the injuries during the clash following the protest by the Opposition party legislators in front of the Speaker’s office.