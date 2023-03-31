Malayalam
Congress only defends acts against its leadership: M V Govindan

Our Correspondent
Published: March 31, 2023 04:17 PM IST
MV Govindan
CPM state secretary MV Govindan. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has unleashed a scathing attack on Congress while addressing the media here on Friday. He alleged that Congress is no more interested to oppose anti-public activities.

“ Congress is only challenging the central government's attack against its leadership. But the party has favoured the action of central agencies in Kerala. The party remained silent when Enforcement Directorate questioned Telangana CM's daughter,” criticised MV Govindan.

He also reacted to the opposition's criticism of Lok Ayukta's judgement on the case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The opposition led by Congress alleged that Lok Ayukta issued the verdict favouring Pinarayi Vijayan after receiving a threat. Responding to this MV Govindan asked whether a judge can be influenced through threat.

On Monday, Lok Ayukta issued a split verdict in the case pertaining to the misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lok Ayukta. Following this, Congress questioned the credibility of Lok Ayukta.

At the same time, he rubbished the allegations against EP Jayarajan over the resort row. He declared that the party didn't receive any complaint against the senior leader.

