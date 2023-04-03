Kozhikode train fire: Bloodstains on highway near track; forensic team examines D1, D2 bogies

Kozhikode: After spotting bloodstains on the highway near the railway track in Elathur here, police reached the scene with a forensic team and launched an investigation.

The forensic team also examined the bogies D1 and D2, in which an unidentified man poured petrol on passengers and set them on fire on Sunday.

The inspection of the train, which began at 5.30 pm and concluded at 7.30 pm, was led by the Kozhikode Railway CI.

The forensic team said they would only be able to provide more information on whether it was petrol the accused poured on other passengers after a chemical test.

Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that police zeroed in on a Noida native -- Shahrukh Saifi -- as the man behind the incident that happened on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.

Police, reportedly, came to this conclusion based on the documents obtained from a bag that was recovered from the track.

As per the sketch released by the police earlier today, the suspect looks around 30 years old.

Special squad deployed

DGP Anil Kant appointed a special squad to probe the attack on the train. Malappuram Crime Branch SP P Vikraman is leading the 18-member team.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar will supervise the team. Anil Kant said further steps regarding the investigation will be decided after reaching Kannur and holding a discussion.

"We have obtained some evidence. The suspect will be nabbed soon," said Anil Kant.

The DGP also said an anti-terrorist squad will reach the spot of the incident and conduct an inspection.