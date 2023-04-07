Malayalam
Kozhikode train fire: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits homes of the deceased, hands over ex-gratia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 02:53 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan handed over ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the homes of the victims- M Rahmath from Palottupalli and Noufeeq from Chitrari who died in the Kozhikode train fire incident.

He handed over ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families.

M Rahmath (44), her niece Sehra Bathool (2) and Noufeeq (38) were found dead on the railway track near Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night.

Shahrukh Saifi (24), accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express arson attack case, has been charged with murder by the police.

According to local police, the accused was involved in the deaths of the three people in the incident.

