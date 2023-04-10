88-year-old woman killed during rape attempt in Kochi, nephew arrested

Kochi: The police here have arrested a 45-year-old man over the murder of his 88-year-old aunt during a rape attempt. Incidentally, the sexual atrocity came to light only during the victim’s autopsy.

An officer at Central police station said that the elderly woman was brought to a private hospital at Kacheripady in the city around 2 am on Friday by her nephew – who was later arrested – and other relatives. She had injuries on her face and hands.

However, the doctors found that the woman was brought dead. On becoming suspicious over her injuries, they informed the police.

The police officers who soon arrived at the hospital noticed that the nephew – son of the deceased woman’s brother – was acting strangely and took him to the police station.

During the autopsy, the rape attempt was revealed and the nephew was arrested after an interrogation. He was later presented before the court and remanded on Sunday.

“We will now take the statements from the arrested person’s wife and other relatives,” said station house officer Vijay Shankar.

“The autopsy cites the cause of the woman’s death as strangulation during a rape attempt,” said the officer.

The elderly woman was a spinster, who lived with her nephew and his wife in a two-storeyed house at Ernakulam North.