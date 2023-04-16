Malappuram couple among 16 dead in Dubai high-rise blaze

Dubai: Two Keralites were among the 16 people who died after a fire broke out at a building in the Al Ras area of Dubai on Saturday.

The deceased Keralites have been identified as 38-year-old Rijesh, a native of Vengara in Malappuram, and his wife Jeshi (32). Apart from the Keralite couple, two Tamil Nadu natives also died in the fire incident, reports have confirmed.

The other deceased are reportedly natives of Pakistan, Nigeria and Sudan. Nine people were also injured in the incident.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building around 12.35pm on Saturday. An electrical short circuit could have caused the blaze, preliminary reports indicate.

According to reports, a window AC burst following the fire aggravated the situation. The fire spread to the room of Rijesh and his wife, and they died of suffocation.

Rijesh was working at the Dreamline Travels and Tourism, while Jeshi was a teacher at the Crescent School in Dubai.