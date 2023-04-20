Covid cases go up in Kerala; Health dept urges care home residents to exercise caution

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been continuing to witness a sharp spike in the daily COVID-19 cases. In view of this, the Kerala Health Department on Thursday urged officials to keep extra vigil on the health of residents in care homes, and asked senior citizens, pregnant women and children to wear masks when stepping out of their homes.



The state recorded 2,484 cases on Wednesday, and Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts had the highest number.

While speaking at a meeting of district collectors and health department officials here, Health Minister Veena George gave directions to officials to pay special attention to care homes in various districts in the wake of an increase in cases.

If one of the residents was found to be infected with the virus, all the others living there were to be tested. Else their condition would likely be worse later, she said.

Though the number of cases was on the rise, there was no cause for worry as hospitals across the state were well-prepared to face any situation and the health department had already strengthened preventive measures, she said.

The minister, however, pointed out that as the transmission rate of the disease was very high, those suffering from diabetes and blood pressure as well as senior citizens, pregnant women, children and health workers should wear face masks when going out.

Though the admission rate was also showing a slight increase, only 0.9 per cent of the total patients required oxygen beds so far and only one per cent required ICU beds, an official statement added.

