Maggot found in food served to passenger on Vande Bharat Express

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2023 11:28 PM IST
The passenger showing the worm he found in the porotta. Video grab
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A passenger who travelled on the Vande Bharat Express has complained that he found a worm in the food served to him on the train.

The passenger, who was travelling from Kannur to Kasaragod in the E1 compartment on Monday, found the maggot in a porotta that was served to him. 

He lodged a complaint with the Kasaragod railway station superintendent soon after reaching his destination. The complaint has been forwarded to Palakkad Railway Division for further action.

A video has also surfaced showing the passenger holding the porotta with a worm in it.

