Malayali couple found dead in Kuwait; husband likely killed self after murdering wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2023 04:40 PM IST
Kuwait murder suicide
Saiju Simon, Jeena. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Kuwait City: In a tragic incident, a Keralite couple was found dead here on Thursday.

While Saiju Simon, a native of Poonkavu in Pathanamthitta, fell to death from his apartment building, his wife Jeena was found stabbed to death inside their flat.

According to the police, Saiju committed suicide after murdering Jeena. The police informed their relatives about the incident on Thursday.

Saiju's body was first spotted below his apartment in Salmiya. Jeena was found inside the flat after the police broke in. She was stabbed to death.

The couple had married a year ago. It was their second marriage. While Saiju was an ambulance driver at the health department, Jeena was an IT employee at Salmia Indian Model School.  

