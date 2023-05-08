Know these things about life-saving equipment before your next boat ride in Kerala

The inadequate number of life-saving equipment onboard the recreational vessel that overturned at Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Malappuram has been claimed as a reason for the high casualties.

A total of 22 persons lost their lives in the tragedy that struck Sunday evening. The account of a survivor, Rajisa, a native of Tanur, shows how vital life jackets proved to be.

Here is some information on life-saving equipment that one must keep in mind before going on a ride in a passenger or a pleasure boat.

Number of life jackets

According to the Kerala Inland Vessels Rules, 2010, all types of boats, be it passenger, houseboats or pleasure/adventure crafts, must be equipped with a life jacket for each person on board.

Besides the number of life jackets for children should be 10% of the capacity. That is if the capacity of the boat is 100, it should have 100 adult life jackets and 10 life jackets for children.

A life jacket has to be capable of keeping the head of an exhausted or unconscious person above water. The life jackets are usually made in such a way that it works even if worn inside out.

What about lifebuoys?

A passenger vessel, ferry service or houseboat should have at least four life buoys. For smaller vessels (upto 10 metre in length), at least two life buoys are necessary, of which one has to be of self-igniting type if the vessel navigates at night.

Also, the list of life-saving appliances onboard and instructions for their use should be displayed in clear view, the Rules state. Life-saving appliances shall be so stowed that they are easily accessible and can be launched as quickly as possible.

Fire fighting equipment

Four fire extinguishers (three types) are advised in passenger/houseboats.

Usage and resistance

While most operators of small pleasure crafts and speedboats demand that passengers wear life jackets for their safety, the same is not insisted upon in passenger boats or ferries etc.

A State Water Transport Department officer preferring anonymity said that in boats with 100 or fewer capacities plying along busy routes, passengers often refuse to wear life jackets as the jetties are within short distances.

Moreover, the Kerala Inland Vessels Rules, 2010 is vague on the usage of life jackets in passenger boats. It does not insist that passengers wear a life jacket throughout the journey, rather says it must be "kept in such a position for quick deployment in case of emergency".