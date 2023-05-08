CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits bereaved families, chairs meeting in Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reached Malappuram to monitor the situation at Tanur where 22 people were killed and several are feared missing in a boat accident late on Sunday.



The CM flew to Malappuram in a special helicopter around 9 am.

Vijayan visited those who were injured in the mishap undergoing treatment at Tirurangadi taluk hospital. Reports said that four out of the nine people, who are currently admitted to various hospitals in the district, are in a critical condition.

The CM visited the families of the deceased in Parappanangadi. Minister Antony Raju also accompanied him.

Chief Minister summoned an emergency meeting here to discuss the actions to be taken over the tragedy. Ministers Antony Raju, Mohamed Riyas, K Rajan, Ahmed Devarkovil, AK Saseendran and Muslim League leaders also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the bodies of those who lost their lives in th mishap were taken to Parappanangadi around 10 am on Monday after post-mortem and related formalities. The last rites will be performed after the public pay their homage to the dead at Parappanangadi.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation, the state government said in a statement.

She instructed the officials to provide expert treatment for the injured and speed up the post-mortems so that the bodies can be released quickly to the next of kin, the statement said.

The autopsies were conducted at hospitals in Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna and Mancheri Medical College by bringing sufficient staff, including doctors, from Thrissur and Kozhikode disrticts.