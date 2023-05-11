'BJP is main rival, CPM its B team': In Kerala, Congress draws battle lines ahead of 2024

In a clear tactic aiming the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the Congress's Kerala unit has declared that its main rival is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party made its stance clear after the two-day 'Leaders Meet' which concluded in Wayanad on Wednesday. Top Congress leaders who addressed the media after the closed-door event said the CPM is also a major rival because it is steeped in corruption and loot of public money. The party reiterated its allegation that the CPM and the BJP are hand in glove in Kerala because both want to decimate Congress.

The positioning of the BJP as the main rival in tune with the national policy of the Congress is clearly aimed at galvanising the support of the minority communities, a sizable portion of which is believed to have rallied behind the CPM in the 2021 assembly polls. The strategy is also part of cashing in on the 'Rahul factor' which the state leaders think is very much alive in Kerala.

"Only the Congress is capable of fighting the BJP at the national level. While Congress represents all walks of people and regions, other parties represent only specific sections or places. In Kerala, the CPM is working as the B team of the BJP. They are together on all issues. While the BJP is dreaming of Congress-mukt Bharat, CPM wants Congress-mukt Kerala. Central agencies which haunt opposition leaders are not acting against the Kerala chief minister who faces similar allegations. Even after the Centre denied the CM the permission to travel to the Gulf he has been remaining silent. In such circumstances, the Congress will oppose both the parties," a statement issued by the party said.

"We are clear about our stance. Congress is a national party and we are fighting BJP at the national level. The CPM's central leadership may be sharing our views on BJP, but in Kerala, it's not the situation," a top Congress leader told Onmanorama when asked about declaring BJP as the main rival.

The leader said it was important to name BJP as the main rival because the people of Kerala, cutting across sections, were angry at the saffron party for witch-hunting Rahul Gandhi.

Ninety leaders of the party attended the key meeting which was addressed by Rahul Gandhi online. A major decision of the meeting is to complete the reorganisation of party committees before May 30. The reorganisation process, initiated after K Sudhakaran took charge as state president, has been pending for months.

The party has decided to complete the constitution of booth committees between June 1 and 30.

Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, UDF convenor M M Hassan, KPCC working presidents Kodikkunnil Suresh and T Siddhique, KPCC campaign committee chairman K Muraleedharan were among the leaders who addressed the media.