Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Forget 40%, Kerala land of 80% commission: Ramesh Chennithala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 01:01 PM IST Updated: May 15, 2023 02:02 PM IST
Ramesh Chennithala (left) also alleged that the whole deal for Rs 232 crore was more than three times the sum first projected by the companies. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thrissur: Former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded the release of the report by the principal secretary that looked into the contracts awarded for the 'controversial' AI camera project.

"It is very clear why the report has not been released even after a month. No government secretary can file a report against the father-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son," Chennithala alleged during a press meeting at the Thrissur DCC office.

"If the commission in Karnataka was 40%, it is 80% in Kerala. The project could have been implemented for less than Rs 100 crore. But, the cost was raised to Rs 232 crore so that the fine collected from the common man reaches the coffers of Presadio," Chennithala said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"But CPM state secretary M V Govindan maintains the government incurs no loss in the deal," he said.

"The arrogance of the government and chief minister has risen manifold. Pinarayi's stand is that he would do what he feels like. They have postponed collecting fines for road violations fearing people's protest," he said.

He added he would reply to the legal notice sent by SRIT.

 The installation of 726 AI cameras on the National and State Highways as part of the Safe Kerala Project triggered a controversy after the oppositon parties in the state alleged corruption.

Initially, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau started a probe into the project after receiving a complaint against Rajeev Puthalath, former joint commissioner of the Motor Vehicle Department. Later, the probe has been extended to the AI camera project implementation in the state.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.