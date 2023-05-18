Malayalam
Newborn, two others die after auto collides with KSRTC bus in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2023 10:55 PM IST
Representational image.
A newborn and two others died in a road accident at Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

A family of five from Manambur near Attingal was returning home after delivery at the Medical College Hospital here when the auto they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC fast-passenger bus.

The baby delivered four days ago, fell on the road following the collision. The baby's grandmother Shobha and auto driver Sunil are the other deceased.

The baby's parents, Mahesh and Anu, and five-year-old elder brother have been admitted to the medical college hospital with serious injuries.

