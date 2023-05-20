Rs 2000 notes to go out of circulation, but 'chips' will remain, mocks Kerala Tourism

Kerala Tourism has taken a dig at the Centre over the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency notes by promoting a delicacy regarded as a hallmark of the state – banana chips!

A picture of a plate full of chips was the tweet. "This will never go out of circulation," was the accompanying message from Kerala Tourism.

The tweet went viral in no time as netizens found humour in the reference to 'chips', a piece of false information about the Rs 2,000 currency notes that was widely circulated on social media, especially on WhatsApp when the note was introduced in November 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rs 2,000 currency had been introduced after the government of India demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

The misinformation about the Rs 2,000 notes was that it had Nano-GPS chips installed, enabling authorities to track its precise location. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had rubbished the rumours back then.

Now, with the RBI announcing the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 notes, the meme factory has gone into overdrive and so has, potentially, Kerala's chips production.