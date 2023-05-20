UDF’s ‘chargesheet’ against Pinarayi govt sets the tone for Opposition's 2024 campaign

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Saturday released what they call a chargesheet against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government which has completed two years in office.

The opposition, UDF dedicated the document to the public as part of the massive protest it staged on Saturday by laying siege to the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The chargesheet, a 20-page document, compiles all the allegations levelled against the Pinarayi government. The issues explained in the document include corruption in the AI camera and K-FON deals, rampant tax hike, agrarian crisis, Life Mission scam, Brahmapuram fire incident, ill-conceived SilverLine project, rising atrocities against women and children, corruption in the name of Covid prevention measures, neglect of coastal regions, backdoor appointments, poor handling of buffer zone rules, rise of goons and failure of police, drug menace, mismanagement of KSRTC, and price rise.

"The second LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has completed two years. It has become evident that corruption to the tune of crores of rupees has been committed in the AI camera and K-FON projects, the Life scheme for building houses for the poor and the purchase of medical equipment during Covid time. There is rampant corruption behind all projects the government has announced for the poor. Even as there is massive corruption on one side, the government has imposed a punishing tax on terrorism on the poor on the other hand. The government has imposed an additional tax of Rs 5000 crore on the common people in the last budget," the chargesheet reads.

It terms the AI camera deal as the biggest corruption Kerala has seen. The document also records the UDF's allegation that a company like the father-in-law of the chief minister's son would be making huge profits without any investment in the project.

"We have compiled all the allegations and demands we have been raising in the past two years in the form of a chargesheet. We have raised specific issues about it. The document will be taken to the common people. All of our future protests and campaigns, including door-to-door meets, and corner gatherings, will be based on the issues detailed in the document. It will be used for the campaign for the 2024 general elections to sensitise people about the misdeeds of the state government," UDF convener and senior Congress leader M M Hassan told Onmanorama.