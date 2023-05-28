10 injured as tourist bus skids off road in Angamaly

Angamaly: Ten people from Tamil Nadu were injured after a tourist bus skidded off the road at Karayamparambu traffic signal junction on Sunday around 6.30 am. The bus, carrying 14 passengers including the driver, was heading to Alappuzha from Tiruchirappalli.



According to initial reports, none of the injuries are critical. There was heavy rain in the area during the time of the accident. The vehicle skidded off the road when the driver suddenly applied the brake to avoid collision with another vehicle, witnesses said.

Police and fire force rescued the passengers who got stuck inside the bus. The injured have been shifted to hospitals.

More details are awaited...