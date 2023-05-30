Massive stock of explosives seized in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Excise officials on Tuesday seized massive stock of explosives from a car and a house during an early morning raid.



The excise team raided the house here as part of a probe into suspected drug trafficking. Officials arrested the house owner Mustafa, a resident of Kalichanadukkam.

Excise raided the house after suspecting drug trafficking, as Mustafa used to travel to Karnataka by car.

Mustafa claimed that he collected explosives for quarry work. But police and excise confirmed that he is not engaged in such jobs. Officials are yet to identify why Mustafa amassed such a huge cache of explosives.