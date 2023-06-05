Maharashtra youth sets fire inside train in Kozhikode, no casualties; third such incident since April

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly setting a fire inside a train in Kozhikode on Monday.

It is the third such incident to be reported from Kerala in the last three months.

According to reports, a 20-year-old native of Maharashtra was arrested by the RPF.

The accused reportedly tore up a 'no smoking' sticker inside an unreserved compartment of the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express and set it on fire. Fellow passengers intervened to put out the fire.

On contacting his family, the Railways officials were told that he has mental health issues. He had boarded the train at Kannur.

In the two previous fire incidents inside trains in Kerala, the accused were non-Keralites.

On April 2, a Shaheen Bagh native set fire inside a coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Elathur after spraying petrol on passengers. Three died, reportedly after falling off the train in panic.

The same train was set on fire on June 1 by a Kolkata native when it was halted at a yard in Kannur.

There were no casualties in the second incident. However, a coach was fully gutted in the fire.