Madras HC bench slams Keralite petitioner for using Arikomban for fame

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday slammed Ernakulam native Rebecca Joseph for her plea on wild tusker Arikomban.

'A petition seeking the translocation of the elephant from one location to another is merely a call out to fame,' the court said.

The Tamil Nadu forest department on Tuesday released Arikomban at Muthukkuli forest near Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve after a day in captivity. The elephant, captured from Theni on Monday, was held captive on the wildlife ambulance of Tamil Nadu forest department for an entire day.

The Madurai bench had on Monday stayed the translocation of the elephant for a day while considering Rebecca's plea. The petitioner had requested the court to translocate the elephant to Mathikettan region in Kerala's Idukki district. The court was also considering a plea filed by Theni-based lawyer Gopal seeking the transfer of Arikomban back to Kerala.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government submitted to the court that the tusker would shifter to Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli district away from residential areas. Subsequently, the court allowed the forest department to release the elephant.

Arikomban, translocated by the Kerala forest department in the Periyar tiger reserve on April 29, entered the Tamil Nadu forest area on April 30.