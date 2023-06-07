Kerala tops FSSAI's national food safety index

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala topped the national food safety index released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which is a first for the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

He said the "historic achievement" by the state was thanks to the various initiatives such as the food safety grama panchayat scheme implemented in 140 panchayats and the Safe and Nutritious Food at School project carried out in 500 schools.

Besides that, thousands of food safety awareness classes were also held at the state level for the general public and that too was a reason behind the achievement, he said in a Facebook post.

He also tweeted about the achievement. "Proud moment as #Kerala tops the State Food Safety Index 2023 in the large state category by@fssaiindia! It comes as a deserving recognition of GoK's committed efforts in the sector, including the exemplary implementation of Safe and Nutritious Food at School," he said in the tweet.

Health Minister Veena George said the state not only achieved the top spot in the food safety index, but its food safety department also doubled its revenue in 2022-23 compared to the 2021-22 financial year. The revenue of Rs 28.94 crore generated by the department in 2022-23 was 193 per cent more than that of 2021-22, the minister said in a statement.

The award with a trophy and plaque was presented by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and was accepted on behalf of Kerala by Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod, the statement said.

