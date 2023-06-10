Actor Bheeman Raghu quits BJP to join CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Bheeman Raghu has joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He had contested as a BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections.

According to reports, the actor will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he returns from a foreign trip to discuss his entry into the party.

He has suggested that he was leaving the BJP as he could not work amongst the people during his time in the party.

In the 2016 elections, he contested from Pathanapuram in Kollam and came third. Bheeman Raghu contested against actor, sitting MLA and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar and actor Jagadish.

Recently, Malayalam director Rajasenan had also left the BJP to join the CPM. Rajasenan had revealed he faced great neglect from the BJP both as a politician and an artist.