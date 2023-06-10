Digital portal for data collection of expatriates in final phase: CM at Loka Kerala Sabha

New York: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state government attaches great importance to the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural ceremony of the Loka Kerala Sabha's general assembly in New York, Pinarayi Vijayan said: "A proper system is in place to implement the suggestions made in the previous conclaves. The Pravasi Mithram portal has been implemented for expatriates to raise complaints related to the Revenue Department. An employment exchange is also in place for returning expatriates."

He said a digital portal for the collection of data with regard to non-residents is in the final phase of its works.

Around 250 delegates from different countries will attend the conference.

Apart from the chief minister, Speaker A N Shamseer, diamond sponsor and Fokana president Dr Babu Stephen, Norka Roots director and chief coordinator of the Regional Conference Dr M Anirudhan will address the 'Pravasi Sangamam' or the general assembly.