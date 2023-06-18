Kerala to open two more IT Parks, says CM Pinarayi in Dubai

Dubai: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that his government will start two more IT Parks in Kerala. He was inaugurating the Infinity Centre of the Kerala Startup Mission in Dubai.

Kerala has three major IT Parks namely Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode. Besides, there are also other satellite hubs of the major parks.

“An IT corridor, connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kollam, Ernakulam with Alappuzha and Koratty and Kozhikode with Kannur will be opened,” said Pinarayi. He said the process of land acquisition was underway.

Startups revolutionised job sector

The Kerala CM has said that the emergence of startup culture in Kerala has revolutionised the job culture in the state. “Earlier, everyone wanted to find a job after studies. But startups have changed that culture. Instead of being job seekers, people have become job providers.”

Pinarayi said at least 20,000 jobs will be available in this sector this year. “Till 2021, which marked the second phase of the decade of innovation, Kerala made a huge leap and over investments to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore have landed with Kerala-based startups so far,” he said.

The event was presided over by Chief Secretary V P Joy. Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Consul General in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, State IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, Aster DM Healthcare Managing Director Dr Azad Mooppan, IBS Executive Chairman V K Mathews and NoRKA-Roots chairman P Sreeramakrishnan were also present.

The Kerala delegation led by the chief minister had landed in Dubai on Saturday following a ten-day tour of the United States and Cuba.