Kannur varsity appointment: Relief for Priya Varghese as HC annuls single bench's order

Kochi: A division bench of Kerala High Court here on Thursday cancelled the order of the single bench in the case over the appointment of Priya Varghese in Kannur University.

The order directing to quash the rank list of the Malayalam associate professor in the university has been cancelled by the division bench while considering an appeal moved by Priya Varghese.



On November 17, 2022, Justice Devan Ramachandran's single bench ruled that work experience possessed by Priya is not valid to be considered for the appointment as an associate professor at Kannur University and ordered to review the rank list.

Criticising this verdict, Priya moved an appeal contending that the single bench issued the order based on a wrong appreciation of facts.

While considering the appeal, the division bench accepted Priya's arguments and ordered to cancel the single bench's order. Priya welcomed the division bench's order and said that justice is served now.

Priya is the wife of K K Ragesh, the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Dr Joseph Scariah, assistant professor of Malayalam at St Berchmans College, Changanassery, who came second in the rank list moved a petition against Priya's appointment at Kannuur University.

When the appointment triggered a political controversy, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who is the chancellor of the universities in the state cancelled Priya's appointment citing controversy.

The single bench headed by Justice Ramachandran had observed that a candidate must have taught a minimum of eight years before applying for the post of associate professor and Priya's tenure as an assistant professor is not enough for her to be considered for the appointment.

“Priya herself agreed to the fact that she did not teach any class during the entirety of her PhD research period. Working with the NSS or serving as a student services coordinator are all non-teaching positions. Her tenure as the assistant director at the language institute cannot be considered as teaching experience either. The scrutiny committee made an error while evaluating all these qualifications," pointed out the single bench.