Crime Branch to record Sudhakaran’s statement today

Kochi: The Crime Branch will record the statement of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran today in the antique fraud case in which the first accused is alleged swindler Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran is the second accused in the case.

The High Court has ordered that if Sudhakaran is arrested in the case, he should be released on payment of a surety of Rs 50,000 and two other sureties for like sums.

Sudhakaran had submitted an affidavit in the court promising that he would cooperate fully with the investigation in the case.

The investigating team of the Crime Branch, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Y R Rustam, has not confirmed whether they intended to arrest Sudhakaran. It is also yet to decide when to question Inspector General of Police G Lakshman, accused number three, who has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court.

As per the petition Monson had made the complainants believe that the Central government had frozen Rs 2.62 lakh crore that he had purportedly earned by selling unique antiques to a royal family in the Gulf. Monson had taken a total of Rs 10 crore over a period of time from the complainants under the guise of spending it for removing the hurdles in getting the amount.

The complainants also charged that on November 22, 2018, Sudhakaran had promised them at Monson’s house that he would intervene to resolve the issues in his capacity as a Member of the Parliament.

The money was paid to Monson on the basis of this assurance, they said.