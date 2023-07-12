Tvm to Kannur in one hour: Metroman Sreedharan open to taking up high-speed rail project

Kerala is actively debating Metroman E Sreedharan's view that SilverLine, the LDF government's dream semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, is impractical.

Instead of the now-shelved SilverLine, he has put forth an alternative: A 400-kilometre high-speed rail corridor between Thiruvananthapuram. If it materialises, it would bring about major changes in Kerala.

"Kerala needs a high-speed rail corridor. But it is not SilverLine, mooted by K-Rail and the state government. It is impractical. If the government is willing, I am ready to go beyond politics and take up the project," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s chief advisor Sreedharan said.

The state government's special representative in New Delhi, KV Thomas, met Sreedharan at the former technocrat's residence at Ponnani in Malappuram district on Sunday, July 9. Following the meeting, a few statements on K-Rail, claiming to be by Sreedharan, were made public. The acclaimed engineer clarified his stand in an interaction with Manorama.

SilverLine is impractical

The major problem with K-Rail's plan is that it envisaged the new line on embankments parallel to the existing ones. It is impossible to acquire that much land since thousands of people should be rehabilitated. Constructing protective walls on either side of the line will affect the local's movement as well as the surroundings.

There is a mistake in SilverLine's alignment. It requires more than 3,000 big and small bridges. K-Rail has not revealed the expenses for these many constructions in its project report. Additionally, despite spending huge amounts, the proposed train's speed is lesser. The planned project will not help in meeting the target of having a high-speed rail corridor. This is why, I cannot agree to this project. I don't think SilverLive would get the Centre's approval.

Wanted: 20 metres of land

Underground and elevated tracks are most suitable for Kerala. The major advantage of underground and elevated tracks is that they can eradicate the need for acquiring land. The elevated tracks need only a very small piece of land. It could be taken on lease from landowners.

The elevated track will be 10-metre wide, and additional five-metres are required on both sides. It means the plan would require 20-metres of land. The respective landowners could be allowed to engage in farming or any other activity — except construction — on the leased land. Additionally, the lease rental would become a regular, additional income for them.

There won't be any restriction on landowners to construct buildings by excluding the 20-metre land. People living above will not even know about the construction of tunnels.

Phase I: Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur

A high-speed rail corridor is required only on the 400-kilometre distance between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. The number of passengers from Kannur to Kasaragod is less. Going by the 2015 survey, the track need not be extended for an additional 82 kilometre for a very few passengers. However, we can keep an option to extend the line open.

According to statistics, 1.5 lakh people travel between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram daily. If we are considering DMRC, it could complete the project in six years upon getting the necessary approvals. Moreover, trains could be operated on completed sections in four years.

Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in one hour, eight minutes

Trains could be operated at 350 kmph once the high-speed tracks are laid. This is double the speed of the expensive SilverLine. Initially, the trains could be operated at 250 kmph, and once the project is completed, the speed could be increased to 350 kmph. Such a train could reach Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram in one hour and eight minutes. This project could usher in many changes in the state. The advantage is that the plan could be executed without evicting anyone or acquiring additional land or facing any related impediments.

No additional burden on government

The project would cost a maximum of Rs 1 lakh crore. While comparing this project cost with that of SilverLine, the state government needs to find only 20 percent of the expenditure. The remaining could be equally borne by the state and central government at a ratio of 30:30. The rest could be availed as loans, and it won't be a burden on the government. The railway will take up the responsibility. The government will not be responsible for running the project either. High-speed rail and SilverLine would not be profitable projects. But they can boost development without placing a burden.

Coming soon: High-speed network

India will soon be seeing a high-speed network. Two of them will connect Kerala: One, the Chennai-Bengaluru-Coimbatore-Kochi, and two, the Mangaluru-Kasaragod line via Konkan. If Kerala's proposed high-speed line could be linked to the high-speed network, trains could zip to Thiruvananthapuram from Chennai. It would also help the state in utilising the country's high-speed network. It would open up a sea of opportunities.

Ball in government's court

If the state government decides to implement the 350-kmph-train project and link it to the country's high-speed network, it will provide immense opportunities. It could be implemented without displacing people or acquiring more land. I am willing to take up the responsibility of implementing the project if the government demands so. But its name need not be SilverLine.