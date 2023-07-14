Captured wild elephant PT-7 now partially blind; airgun pellet injury suspected

Palakkad: Wild tusker, code-named PT-7, which was captured and caged in the Dhoni elephant camp early this year, has lost its sight in the right eye completely.

The High Court appointed expert panel is expected to give directions for the care of the 20-year-old elephant, including advanced medical treatment, in a bid to regain its eye sight.

The Forest Department informed that more examinations are required to find the actual cause for the loss of eyesight. It had poor eyesight in the right eye when it was captured in January. It is suspected to have been caused by airgun pellet injury.

The officials said eye drops were being administered from the day the elephant was caged. Currently, the mahouts are giving food and water for the elephant from its left side.

The department has taken the loss of eyesight very seriously. It was reported that the elephant does not have any other physical ailments.

The wild tusker, which was tranquilised and captured on January 22, is to be trained to become a kumki.

PT-7 is the short for Palakkad Tusker-7.