Palakkad man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing minor boy

Malappuram: A 46-year-old man from Palakkad was arrested here on Thursday on the charges of kidnapping and sexually abusing a minor boy.

Ibrahim Saqafi (46) has been booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

According to the police, Saqafi sexually abused a student in his car while the boy was returning home from a tuition centre at Kottappadi in Malappuram.

He allegedly collected the boy's phone number and dropped him on the way. The accused was taken into custody by a team led by Malappuram Sub Inspector V Jishil. He has been remanded.