Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man's palm chopped off in Idukki, accused held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2023 11:21 AM IST Updated: July 24, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Idukki hand chopping case
Vijayaraj, a native of Polinjapalam here was attacked by Adimali resident Binu during a spat over money related to a timber sale. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: In a shocking incident, the right palm of a man was chopped off following an argument over a financial deal at Adimali on Sunday. Vijayaraj of Polinjapalam was attacked by Adimali resident Binu during a spat over money related to a timber sale.

Sources revealed that police took Binu into custody on Sunday night itself. Police reported that Vijayaraj had to settle a payment to Binu over sale of timber.

An agitated Binu chopped off Vijayaraj's palm following a quarrel over the money.

RELATED ARTICLES

Manorama News reported that Vijayaraj was rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam where he underwent surgery for the palm replantation.

His right palm was found 80% severed in the attack,  doctors said.

Police recorded Vijayaraj's statement at the hospital. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.