Bizarre case over 'mic hiss' during Kerala CM Pinarayi's speech at Oommen Chandy memorial

Thiruvananthapuram: If the Kerala Police ran a contest to find their most unusual case this year, the Cantonment wing in Thiruvananthapuram should emerge as a worthy contender.

Because on Tuesday, the Cantonment Police took a case, on own accord, over interference in a microphone used by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The charge is as per section 118(e) under Kerala Police Act, 2011 which concerns the 'penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger'. The section says: "Any person who, knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety..."

The police have yet to arrest anyone, but they seized the 'accused' equipment – a microphone, amplifier and set of wires.

Cantonment Police SHO, Shafi BM told Onmanorama that they will conduct a probe. According to reports, experts in the Department of Electrical Inspectorate will examine the items.

The remembrance meet for late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was held by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee at the state capital on July 24, 2023. Photo: Manorama

What exactly happened?

On Monday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan was a speaker at the commemoration meeting of his predecessor Oommen Chandy who passed away, aged 79, on July 18.

The meeting organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was held at the Ayyankali Hall in the capital.

As the CM moved toward the podium to address a gathering that was mostly Congress workers, screams of 'Oommen Chandy ki jai' were raised from the balcony.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran had to intervene to silence them. A few moments into his speech, the CM was stopped again, this time by a brief, but loud interference in the microphone. It lasted about 16 seconds.



Once the technical issue was sorted, a smiling Pinarayi continued and delivered a dignified speech. The common mic hiss had been subdued by the disturbance caused by Congress supporters.

Minister for Co-operation, VN Vasavan condemned their act with a Facebook post: "Treating guests properly is part of our identity. No point expecting goodness from Nazareth..."

But the Cantonment Police that was on duty at the event took notice of something else: The mic interference.

"Arrest the mic," mocked Rahul Mamkootathil, State General Secretary, Youth Congress.

Thiruvananthapuram DCC President Palode Ravi told mediapersons that it must have been a technical glitch.

"People were crowding before the speaker sets and someone might have stepped over wires. But I don't know how can anyone take a case on such a common technical matter. It is very common, the other day there was a mic issue during a speech by MV Govindan Master (CPM state secretary)," Ravi said.