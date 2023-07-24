'Oommen Chandy hounded by political opponents': Sudhakaran takes dig at Pinarayi at remembrance meet

Thiruvananthapuram: The remembrance meet for late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was held by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee at the state capital on Monday.

The meet was noted for the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, religious leaders and Congress leaders. The remembrance meet held at Ayyankali hall was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at 4 pm.

“Oommen Chandy was an active leader in Congress from his student days. The gathering here is a testament of his popularity. He was an able administrator and good leader,” the Kerala CM said.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan spoke at the gathering. Sudhakaran said that Chandy was hounded by political opponents in a veiled reference to the solar scam allegations against the late leader.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan had earlier dismissed the allegations over inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the meeting. He pointed out that the decision to invite CM was taken unanimously by the party leadership.

Satheesan was reacting to the question of the media over the alleged difference of opinion within the party related to extending an invitation to CM Vijayan.

A group of members in Congress are allegedly not happy with the party leadership's decision and stated that Vijayan should not be invited to Oommen Chandy remembrance meet until he withdraws his statement related to the solar scam against the late leader.