Aluva murder: Alam used child's cloth for strangulation, hit her head with a stone

Chilling details about the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva have emerged from the post-mortem conducted today at the Medical College in Kalamassery.

The accused, Asfaq Alam from Bihar, who has confessed to murder and sexual abuse, used the child's cloth to strangulate her.

The accused also hit the child's head with a stone. There were injuries on the genitals of the child, the autopsy stated.

The child's body has been moved to the Taluk Hospital at Aluva. The cremation will take place Sunday at the Keezhmadu crematorium.

Alam will be produced before a court on Sunday. The cops had earlier suspected the involvement of others.

People crowd near a police jeep at the crime scene at the Aluva Market on Saturday. Photo: Manorama

The child's body was found 21 hours after she went missing. The accused, who had been arrested Friday night, had initially claimed innocence but admitted after CCTV footage showed he had abducted the child.

The victim's family resided in a residential complex that housed guest workers, including Alam. She was the second child of a couple from Bihar. She had two sisters and a brother.