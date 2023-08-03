AI camera: MVD mulls to block fine evaders from vehicle insurance renewal

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Antony Raju stated that the Motor Vehicle Department is planning to intensify the action against vehicles that evade fine after getting caught on Artificial Intelligence cameras. Addressing the media here on Thursday, the minister stated that the department is holding talks with insurance companies to restrict those who evade fine from renewing vehicle insurance.

“ Only those who cleared all fine dues will be able to renew vehicle insurance. The software on the AI camera system will be updated accordingly,” said the minister.

At the same time, he pointed out that no VIPs are exempted from fines for traffic rule violations caught on AI cameras.

“MPs and MLAs were caught on the AI camera several times. MVD had sent notice to all of these VIPs. A total of 328 vehicles including MPs and MLAs were fined till date,” pointed out the minister.

A total of 19 and 10 notices were sent to vehicles of MLAs and MPs in the state.

Without revealing the names of the MLA and MP, the minister added that some of the public representatives are repeating the traffic violation even after MVD slapped fine on their vehicles.

The MVD had slapped fine on an MLA seven times and an MP six times.

He hinted that most of the traffic violations involving public representatives were reported in Kasaragod.

However, the state has witnessed a decline in the fatalities in road accidents. In July 2022, a total of 3,992 people were injured in road accidents, while the number dropped to 3,316 in July 2023.

After the official launch of the AI camera system under the Safe Kerala project, the MVD issued notice to offenders for 3,82,580 violations and raised Rs 3.3 crore from fine payment.

The minister also told the media that the people who caught on AI camera can file their appeal online from September 1.