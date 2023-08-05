Massive fire engulfs 7 shops in Kochi

Kochi: A massive fire broke out at Mattancherry here on Saturday destructing seven fruit shops. Manorama News reported that the seven shops at Palace road were completely gutted in the fire.



Three units of Fire Force were pressed into service to douse the flames. It is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire accident in the shops which were established almost 10 years ago. An autorickshaw parked near the shop was also damaged in the fire.

Manorama News reported that the shops caught fire around 1 am on Saturday. One of the shop owners stated that goods and properties worth Rs 5 lakh were damaged.

Residents in the area alerted the Fire Force after noticing the flames from the shops. A detailed inquiry should be carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident.