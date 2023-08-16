Kerala stares at power crisis as IMD predicts less rainfall; water level in Idukki dam dips to 31 pc

Kochi: Power production in Kerala depends upon Nature's mercy. Unusually, rains have played truant this year so far and meteorologists have predicted less rainfall in Kerala in the next two months too. A power crisis cannot be ruled out as the water levels in the State’s dams have plunged with poor rain in their catchment areas this monsoon.



Presently, the combined average water level of all the reservoirs is only 37%. In Idukki dam, the water level is declining day by day. At present, only 31% of water is available for power generation in the dam as the water level declined to 2,332 ft.

Usually, rainfall received in the June-September period coinciding with the southwest monsoon provides the water to produce electricity till May next. However, this time around, the State recorded a monsoon deficiency of 44% till yesterday (Aug 15). The same is expected to further worsen to 60% by this month-end.

The State recorded only 87.7 cm of rainfall so far instead of the normal expected 155.6 cm.

In the previous years, it was in August that the State received the maximum rainfall, climate experts pointed out. However, only 10% of the normal rainfall was received in the first half of the month this time. It has also become sure that the State won’t be receiving the remaining 90% in the second half of the month. And September usually is a lean period, and this time too there will be no change in that, they added.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be forced to purchase electricity from outside at exorbitant rates in the event of a rainfall deficit to avoid load-shedding.

Drought too likely

The threat of a major drought, more severe than that of 2016, is looming large over the State this time. It should ideally receive 201.86 cm of rainfall in the four months from June to September. Last year, it received 173.6 cm of rainfall during the period. This time, however, the chances of clocking even that figure remain slim.

Rainfall deficit the maximum in August

“The state won’t be receiving adequate rainfall in September to make up for the deficit so far this season. August will be the month recording the scantiest rainfall this time. We can’t rule out the possibility of a major drought. The State won’t be receiving sufficient northeast monsoon during the October-December period to fill up its reservoirs,” said Rajeevan Erikulam, weather expert at the State Disaster Management Authority.