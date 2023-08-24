Malayalam
Row erupts over inclusion of KK Shailaja's autobiography in Kannur University syllabus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2023 11:01 AM IST
KK Shailaja | File Photo: Rahul R Pattom / Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Protests have erupted following the inclusion of former health minister and CPM MLA K K Shailaja's autobiography, 'My Life as a Comrade', in the MA English syllabus of Kannur University.

Teachers' union KPCTA (Kerala Private College Teachers' Association) came forward objecting to the matter.

They alleged the syllabus was constituted flouting the rules by a non-statutory ad hoc committee.

Shailaja shares her experiences as a party worker and being part of the administration in her autobiography.

The book also covers her career as a teacher, her subsequent entry into politics and her work as a minister.

