Achu Oommen challenges cyberbullies to shed their anonymity

Puthuppally: Achu Oommen, daughter of former chief minister the late Oommen Chandy, has reacted sharply against the cyber-attacks on her. Achu, however, said that she would not launch legal action against faceless cyberbullies and challenged them to shed their anonymity.



The people will give a fitting reply to such baseless allegations, she added.

“When Oommen Chandy was alive, they hounded him and when he passed away, his children are being made the target,” said Achu while speaking to reporters after the 40th-day prayers to the former chief minister at St George Orthodox Cathedral in Puthuppally on Saturday.

“How can I launch legal action against people who are refusing to reveal their identity? I challenge these anonymous bullies to speak up before a mike,” she said.

“Oommen Chandy, the politician, never launched a personal attack against anyone. Now, the attempt is to start a debate on totally false issues and we are expected to give replies all the time. However, we will not fall into this trap. The people will give a fitting reply to such fake propaganda,” said Achu.

“In fact, the real intention of the cyber-bullies is to divert the attention of the people from the corruption issues by attacking Oommen Chandy’s children,” she said.

Recent comments on social media had accused Oommen Chandy’s children of leading a luxurious life. The cyber-attacks on Achu intensified even as her brother Chandy Oommen filed his nomination papers as the UDF candidate for the bypoll in Puthuppally Assembly constituency necessitated by the death of their father.