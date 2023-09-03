Personal attack unwarranted, says Chandy Oommen as he apologises to Jaick, family for cyber trolls

Kottayam: Poll-bound Puthuppally's UDF candidate Chandy Oommen on Sunday apologised to LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas and his wife Geethu over cyberbullying.

He said the Congress would never launch a personal attack on anybody and that the culprit must have done it using the party as a front. Geethu had filed a police complaint against cyber trolls.

"Whatever happened is not right, no matter who did it. I apologise to Jaick's wife for the trouble she was put through. I have complete confidence that no Congress worker will launch a personal attack on any individual. The miscreant must have surely used the party as a facade," said Chandy.

He further said no woman, 'or any person for that matter', should have to face such humiliation. "I can vouch for it as we have been experiencing that pain for the past 20 years. We apologise to Jaick and his family if there has been any personal attack on them," added Chandy.

A fabricated video clip that was circulated across the state haunts us to this day. "I haven't done anything that goes against my conscience. The people of Puthuppally will reject all false accusations levelled against us," said Chandy.

Jaick's wife Geethu, who is nine months pregnant, filed a complaint with the Kottayam SP on Saturday against the social media abuse surrounding her pregnancy.

The smear campaign accused Jaick of trying to garner sympathy votes using his pregnant wife. A video of Geethu campaigning for Jaick was circulated across social media, with some even commenting that her pregnancy could be fake.