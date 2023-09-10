Construction worker dies after drinking battery water with liquor in Idukki

Idukki: A construction worker died after consuming alcohol mixed with battery water at a worksite at Thoprankudi in Idukki on Saturday. The deceased was M N Mohanan, 56, of Madathil house at Kavinpadi, Arakkulam.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the inverter room where bottles of battery water and drinking water were kept. Mohanan, inadvertently, mixed the battery water containing diluted Sulphuric Acid during lunch break Friday afternoon.

“After the incident, the man was first rushed to a private hospital in Thoprankudi and then to a Thodupuzha hospital. Later, he was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he died on Saturday morning,” said the Murikkassery Police.

Mohanan's coworkers told the police that he realised the blunder soon after consuming the liquor and tried to vomit. His blood pressure dipped soon after consuming the adulterated liquor. A sample of the battery water was sent to a government chemical testing lab in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanan's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem at the Kottayam MCH. The Murikkassery Police have registered a case for unnatural death.