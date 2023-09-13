Nipah brings back peak-COVID-like restrictions in Kozhikode for 10 days

Kozhikode: With Kozhikode again becoming the epicentre of Nipah virus cases, the district administration has imposed stringent restrictions on public programmes.

All public functions, cultural programmes and sports meets in Kozhikode have been suspended for 10 days, said District Collector A Geetha in a press release on Wednesday.

Religious events, including temple festivals and church feasts, which were scheduled before the recent turn of events, should be conducted with minimal participation, said the Collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority.

“Marriages and receptions that are already scheduled should be held as per the protocol. A prior permission is to be taken from the police station concerned,” the press release said.

The district collector has also warned of strict action against those who spread fake news or misinformation regarding the Nipah virus.

All five cases reported in Kerala so far, this month, have been in Kozhikode. That includes the index patient, who died on August 30. There are three active cases in the district, including a healthcare worker.