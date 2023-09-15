Woman and five-year-old daughter found dead in well in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a woman and her five-year-old daughter were found dead in a well in Kasaragod's Kalnad grama panchayat on Friday.

Melparamba police identified the deceased as Rubina (30), a playschool teacher, and Nayana Mariyam of Aramanganam. Rubina's husband Thajudeen works in the Middle East.

Their panchayat member Maimoona Abdulrahman said the family was facing a financial crisis. Rubina and her daughter lived with her parents, sister and the sister's three children, she said.

Around noon, Rubina's relatives realised that she and her daughter were missing from home and started searching for them. They found the mother and daughter in the well. They were dead.

Melparamba police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department pulled out the bodies from the community well used by several houses. The bodies were shifted to the General Hospital for autopsy.