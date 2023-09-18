Malayalam
Trolley bag with a chopped-up body found near Kerala-Karnataka border

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 07:03 PM IST
The trolley bag with the body parts was found in a ditch on the side of the Thalassery-Kodagu inter-state highway. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A chopped-up body was found inside a trolley bag on the Thalassery-Kodagu inter-state highway on Monday. The corpse is at least two weeks old and was in a stage of decomposition, it is understood.

The bag was found over the Karnataka side of the Makkoottam Perumbady ghat road, 17 kilometres from Koottupuzha in the Kannur district.

The case is handled by the Virajpet Police of Kodagu district in Karnataka. The cops suspect the victim to be a woman aged around 19 years. A churidar was also recovered from the crime scene.

According to reports, the body was cut into four pieces and stuffed inside the bag. Based on preliminary inquiry, the bag is understood to be American-made. The body has been moved to a mortuary.

