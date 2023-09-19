Malayalam
Karuvannur bank fraud: CPM trying to reach pact with BJP in case, alleges Anil Akkara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Anil Akkara; AC Moideen. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: KPCC executive committee member and former MLA Anil Akkara has alleged that the CPM is trying to reach an agreement with the BJP to escape from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Akkara alleged that BJP national leader Arvind Menon is mediating to reach an agreement between the parties.

“That is why CPM state committee member A C Moideen did not attend the second round of quizzing by ED in the case,” alleged Akkara, who also questioned Menon’s relationship with CPI leaders in the district.

Akkara also released a video in which Thrissur MLA P Balachandran and senior CPI leader and former minister V S Sunilkumar could be seen attending the inaugural function of ST Jewellery – ED sleuths had raided the jewellery's Thrissur branch on Monday – at Kattappana and sharing the stage with Menon.

“We need to read this along with the fact that there was no response from senior CPI leaders even after their party members who were on the director board of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank alleged that CPM made them scapegoats in the loan scam,” Akkara pointed out.

