Bevco outlets dupe customers by selling overpriced liquor without bills, reveals Vigilance raid

Ernakulam: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed serious irregularities in two Bevco outlets at North Paravur and Elanji during a raid on Saturday.

Vigilance launched simultaneous raids at various Bevco outlets across the state, called Operation Moonlight, after receiving specific information about irregularities in the sale and purchase of liquor.

The vigilance officials found unaccounted money of Rs 17,000 at the North Paravur outlet and Rs 10,000 at the Elanji outlet.

It is learnt that the staff at these outlets charged exorbitant prices for liquor, in some cases not even issuing the bill. They swindled the funds kept for buying paper to wrap the bottles. Vigilance found out that they did not even use the paper.

At the same time, the employees collected empty bottles and listed them as damaged. Manorama News reported that in one outlet alone, staff collected nearly Rs 10,000 this way.

Among the state-run corporations, Bevco hands out the highest amount of festival bonuses to its employees. During Onam, they received up to Rs 90,000 as a special bonus.

The vigilance also received a tip-off claiming that Bevco staff have been selling liquor to migrant workers at high prices without issuing bills. It is also alleged that Bevco employees have been forcing customers to purchase expensive brands by claiming that the affordable brands were out of stock.

Vigilance also found that most of the outlets were not displaying the price and available stock.

A total of 78 outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod were raided on Saturday. The raids were conducted between 6.30 pm and 7.00 pm, Manorama News reported.