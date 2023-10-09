A day of terror, says Israeli citizen of Indian origin as she recounts Hamas attack

Zipora Meir, an Israeli citizen with family roots in Kochi, choked up as she recalled the Saturday when her neighbourhood was jolted by the sudden blaring of sirens.

"Being Sabbath, Saturday is a holiday in Israel. It was all normal on Friday. But everything turned upside down around 6.30am when we woke up with the siren and the defence authorities announcing the places where the rockets fell," Meir told Onmanorama.

On Saturday, Hamas fired close to 5,000 rockets into Israel killing hundreds, in what is considered the biggest escalation in violence in 50 years.

Palestinian fighters took dozens of hostages to Gaza, including soldiers and civilians, children and the elderly.

"The attack happened while we were celebrating Simhat Torah (a Jewish holiday that marks the conclusion of the annual cycle of public Torah readings). Being a Saturday, we were looking forward to family get-togethers for prayers in synagogues and dancing with Torah scrolls," the retired banker said. She now volunteers for Rotary activities and at the Indian embassy in Israel.

"But all changed when the sirens went off. The alarms were according to the areas where the rockets fell. News channels also showed where Hamas terrorists attacked," she remembered.

"War-stricken Israel has shelters everywhere; outside the houses or a special strong room inside the house. Soon we were told to get to the closest public shelters or protective rooms inside the house. We waited there till Iron Dome (the air defence system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells) intercepted the shelling," she said.

Zipora Meir. Photo: Special arrangement

"With the wave of attack that Israel faced, we spent the whole day in and out of the shelters," she said.

Meir and her husband Sasoon Meir live in Ramla, which is situated between the country's major city Tel Aviv and the capital Jerusalem. It is, about an hour from the Gaza border. Sasoon migrated to Israel from North Paravur in Ernakulam.

"Those who live in central Israel have at least a few seconds to get to the shelter. But think of those living closer to the border," Meir said.

"Two of my sons live in Tel Aviv and another one lives close to the Jerusalem area. They are all safe. While in the shelter we connect with each other through WhatsApp.

"We have family members in the areas close to the Gaza border. They all were evacuated on Saturday itself," she said.