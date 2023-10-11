Kerala State Literacy Mission's oldest student Karthyayani Amma passes away at 101

Alappuzha: Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the Kerala State Literacy Mission, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Cheppad village in Alappuzha. She was 101. She was reportedly bedridden for some time after suffering a stroke.

She had shot to fame not only for being the oldest student, at the age of 96 but also for scoring the highest marks in the 'Aksharalaksham' test, a fourth standard equivalent examination. The nonagenarian was the oldest among the 43,330 candidates who appeared for the test. She also received the Nari Shakti award from former president Ram Nath Kovind on Women's Day in March, 2020. In 2019, she became a Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. Her demise is a… pic.twitter.com/1mXVRvWD7a — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 11, 2023

Expressing condolences on her demise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday recalled meeting her after she won the award and indicating her desire to study further and get a job after clearing the 10th standard. "There was confidence and determination in those words," Vijayan said in a Facebook post. He also posted a condolence message on the social media platform X where the CM said that Karthyayani Amma served as an inspiring role model for many through her unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. Her demise is a significant loss to our literacy movement, which helped shape modern Kerala. Heartfelt condolences," he said.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty also condoled the death of Karthyayani Amma. "Amma, who grew up under circumstances where she could not study and became literate at the age of 96, is a symbol of determination," the minister said. Karthyayani Amma, a widow and mother of six hailing from Alappuzha's Haripad municipality in Kerala, swept the streets outside temples in her village to bring up the children.

(With PTI inputs)