2 die as CNG auto bursts into flames on collision with bus at Kuthuparamba

At least two persons were burnt to death after an auto, which runs on CNG, burst into flames following a collision with a bus near Kuthuparamba in Kannur Friday evening.

According to reports, the deceased persons were the driver and a passenger of the auto. They are Abhilash and Sajesh from Kannankode. The incident occurred at Maidanappalli near the '6th mile' near Kuthuparamba.

Eyewitnesses said the auto burst into flames on impact. The bodies were recovered only after the fire force reached the spot and put out the flames.

The bodies were moved to the Taluk Hospital at Thalassery.



(to be updated)