Divya S Iyer named Vizhinjam Port MD in latest round of IAS officer reshuffle in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has appointed Divya S Iyer as the managing director of Vizhinjam Port. She replaces Adeela Abdullah, who has been removed two days before the official inauguration of the port.

Divya, who was the district collector of Pathanamthitta, has been given the additional charge of the director of Solid Waste Management Project The change is part of a major reshuffle among the state's IAS officers.

The government has transferred the collectors of Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode as well. Alappuzha District Collector Haritha V Kumar has been appointed the director of the Mining and Geology Department. John V Samuel, who was the director of the Groundwater Department, will take over as Alappuzha collector.

A Shibu, who was the executive director of the Social Security Mission, will take charge as Pathanamthitta collector.

Malappuram collector V R Premkumar has been appointed panchayat director. V R Vinod, who was the Food Safety Commissioner, will replace Premkumar. Afsana Parveen will be the new Food Safety Commissioner, while Devi Das, who was the director of the Mining and Geology Department, will take charge as Kollam collector.

Arun K Vijayan, who was the Entrance Examination Commissioner, has been appointed Kannur collector, and Snehil Kumar Singh, who is the staff officer of the chief secretary, has been appointed the Kozhikode collector.