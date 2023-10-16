Heavy downpour likely in Kerala; Orange alert in 4 districts, yellow alert in 10 today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts on Monday, indicating that the heavy rain will continue to batter the state in the coming days.



IMD also sounded a yellow alert in the 10 remaining districts. All districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod, are placed under yellow alert on Tuesday.

The weather prediction is that thundershowers will continue till October 21. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Monday.

As per the IMD forecast on Monday morning, heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind and lightning is likey to batter isolated places across the state on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the south-eastern Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep close to the Kerala coast. This cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by Tuesday. Hence, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is also predicted across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

As heavy rains continued to batter Kerala, landslides and flooding were reported from many parts of the state, especially its southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram, which was severely affected by waterlogging in several areas on Sunday.